CRISPR Price (CRISP)
The live price of CRISPR (CRISP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.40K USD. CRISP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CRISPR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CRISPR price change within the day is +0.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRISP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRISP price information.
During today, the price change of CRISPR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CRISPR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CRISPR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CRISPR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CRISPR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.97%
-2.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Description: Deliver CRISPR components (Cas9 protein and guide RNA) in a nanoparticle or liposome carrier dissolved in water. Purpose: Introduce targeted mutations or knockouts in specific genes. Method: Design gRNAs targeting genes related to pigmentation, fin development, or neural pathways, and observe phenotypic changes. Potential Outcome: Visible mutations like altered body patterns or reduced pigmentation.
