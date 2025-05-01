Croatian FF Fan Token Price (VATRENI)
The live price of Croatian FF Fan Token (VATRENI) today is 0.299028 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 298.11K USD. VATRENI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Croatian FF Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Croatian FF Fan Token price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.60K USD
During today, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0141721928.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ +0.1715696474.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.14501666482768984.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0141721928
|+4.74%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1715696474
|+57.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.14501666482768984
|-32.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Croatian FF Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+0.02%
+4.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VATRENI is a loyalty crypto token. It's a Croatian Football Federation Fan Token.
