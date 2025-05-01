Cropto Wheat Token Price (CROW)
The live price of Cropto Wheat Token (CROW) today is 0.3418 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CROW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cropto Wheat Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cropto Wheat Token price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cropto Wheat Token to USD was $ -0.0007999150784162.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cropto Wheat Token to USD was $ -0.0056843732.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cropto Wheat Token to USD was $ -0.0031614791.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cropto Wheat Token to USD was $ -0.00746003171218245.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007999150784162
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0056843732
|-1.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031614791
|-0.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00746003171218245
|-2.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cropto Wheat Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-0.23%
-0.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cropto Wheat Token, asset-based Wheat Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in secure and audited warehouses in return. Cropto Wheat Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, wheat which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Wheat Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Wheat Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural wheat products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Wheat Token. Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt. Cropto Wheat Token (CROW) is a digital Wheat, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Wheat.
|1 CROW to VND
₫8,994.467
|1 CROW to AUD
A$0.533208
|1 CROW to GBP
￡0.252932
|1 CROW to EUR
€0.300784
|1 CROW to USD
$0.3418
|1 CROW to MYR
RM1.473158
|1 CROW to TRY
₺13.14221
|1 CROW to JPY
¥49.342248
|1 CROW to RUB
₽27.94215
|1 CROW to INR
₹28.919698
|1 CROW to IDR
Rp5,696.664388
|1 CROW to KRW
₩488.285226
|1 CROW to PHP
₱19.086112
|1 CROW to EGP
￡E.17.36344
|1 CROW to BRL
R$1.944842
|1 CROW to CAD
C$0.471684
|1 CROW to BDT
৳41.66542
|1 CROW to NGN
₦548.633434
|1 CROW to UAH
₴14.21888
|1 CROW to VES
Bs29.3948
|1 CROW to PKR
Rs96.360256
|1 CROW to KZT
₸175.910788
|1 CROW to THB
฿11.440046
|1 CROW to TWD
NT$10.958108
|1 CROW to AED
د.إ1.254406
|1 CROW to CHF
Fr0.280276
|1 CROW to HKD
HK$2.64895
|1 CROW to MAD
.د.م3.165068
|1 CROW to MXN
$6.702698