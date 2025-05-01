CRYORAT Price (CRYORAT)
The live price of CRYORAT (CRYORAT) today is 0.02801461 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 227.57K USD. CRYORAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CRYORAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CRYORAT price change within the day is -5.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.12M USD
During today, the price change of CRYORAT to USD was $ -0.00163551222893527.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CRYORAT to USD was $ +0.0029221899.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CRYORAT to USD was $ -0.0005129587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CRYORAT to USD was $ -0.04338650524640942.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00163551222893527
|-5.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0029221899
|+10.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005129587
|-1.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04338650524640942
|-60.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of CRYORAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
-5.51%
-5.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRYORAT is the governance token of an individual research project from CryoDAO. While a primitive model of small mammal cryopreservation (hamsters) was attempted in 1956, it is remarkable and disturbing how long this research model has been abandoned. The technological challenges associated with extending and advancing this model with modern approaches (surgery, small animal CPB, blood substitutes, and imaging) make it a daunting project for researchers. CRYORAT will attempt to establish the first-ever high-subzero cryopreservation and revival of a rat.
