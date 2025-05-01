Crypto Global United Price (CGU)
The live price of Crypto Global United (CGU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CGU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Global United Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.33 USD
- Crypto Global United price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Global United to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Global United to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Global United to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Global United to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-41.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-53.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Global United: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.01%
-23.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Global United, CGU began as a platform for lending NFTs to blockchain gamers, helping them increase their earnings and access better opportunities on play-to-earn titles. Whilst still providing this on their platform, CGU has evolved to offer its community the ability to take part in a decentralised economy, generate sustainable income via play, learn and metaverse work opportunities, while learning new digital skills and engaging with an energised global community. CGU is the native currency of the CGU DAO, and takes the form of an ERC20 & BEP20 token with a total supply of 1 billion. Token Utility • Staking CGU for token rewards related to specific activities • Staking CGU to vote and participate in the DAO • Using CGU to pay for services within the CGU network • In the future, CGU tokens will also give community members access to exclusive metaverse properties, NFT assets and involvement in a range of digital asset opportunities in new and evolving blockchain game-based initiatives. What Makes Crypto Global United (CGU) Unique? CGU already has a large, active, and dispersed community of play-to-earn gamers, with almost 3000 active accounts since its launch in October 2021. Additionally, the project focuses on developing players through education and training, rewarding them with CGU tokens for completing certain milestones. All CGU holders own a proportional share of the DAO’s assets, and will be able to vote to shape the future direction and priorities of the organisation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
