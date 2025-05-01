Crypto Holding Frank Price (CHFT)
The live price of Crypto Holding Frank (CHFT) today is 0.050763 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Holding Frank Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.47K USD
- Crypto Holding Frank price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Holding Frank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Holding Frank to USD was $ -0.0025272968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Holding Frank to USD was $ -0.0050521926.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Holding Frank to USD was $ -0.0224187739401095.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025272968
|-4.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0050521926
|-9.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0224187739401095
|-30.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Holding Frank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.07%
-1.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CHFT is the world’s most stable currency which value is equal with Swiss Franc. Because Swiss Franc is the only money in the world which doesn’t effect by economical waves. CHFT is a stable coin created by Crypto Holding. Every CHFT coin is fixed at value of 1 Swiss franc. It can be used as a secure waiting port when trading on the stock exchange, and the users's assets are not affected by the value change in more volatile FIAT currencies.
|1 CHFT to VND
₫1,335.828345
|1 CHFT to AUD
A$0.07919028
|1 CHFT to GBP
￡0.03756462
|1 CHFT to EUR
€0.04467144
|1 CHFT to USD
$0.050763
|1 CHFT to MYR
RM0.21878853
|1 CHFT to TRY
₺1.95183735
|1 CHFT to JPY
¥7.32814668
|1 CHFT to RUB
₽4.14987525
|1 CHFT to INR
₹4.29505743
|1 CHFT to IDR
Rp846.04966158
|1 CHFT to KRW
₩72.51849891
|1 CHFT to PHP
₱2.83460592
|1 CHFT to EGP
￡E.2.5787604
|1 CHFT to BRL
R$0.28884147
|1 CHFT to CAD
C$0.07005294
|1 CHFT to BDT
৳6.1880097
|1 CHFT to NGN
₦81.48121419
|1 CHFT to UAH
₴2.1117408
|1 CHFT to VES
Bs4.365618
|1 CHFT to PKR
Rs14.31110496
|1 CHFT to KZT
₸26.12568558
|1 CHFT to THB
฿1.69903761
|1 CHFT to TWD
NT$1.62746178
|1 CHFT to AED
د.إ0.18630021
|1 CHFT to CHF
Fr0.04162566
|1 CHFT to HKD
HK$0.39341325
|1 CHFT to MAD
.د.م0.47006538
|1 CHFT to MXN
$0.99546243