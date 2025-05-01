What is Crypto Unicorns (CU)

Crypto Unicorns ($CU) are the Unicorn multiverse's primary value token. Holders will be able to utilize these tokens in a variety of ways including: - Governance! CU can be staked to receive sCU which can be used to vote on governance proposals that shape the future of the DAO. In addition to the governance benefit, staked CU also generates rewards in the form of CU. - Liquidity Providing! CU can be paired with ETH, entered into a LP position, and staked to earn CU, XAI, and other rewards! - Unicorns! CU is required to breed or evolve unicorns within the core game!. - Rituals! CU is required to mint rituals that can be used to produce minions and increase your shadowcorn prestige. - Supplies! CU can be used to purchase seedbags, materials, boosters, and berries from the in-game marketplace (RMP). - Unicorn Party! CU can be used to participate in unicorn party games (bumpercorns, mob run, trivia, bingo, and more coming soon! - Rainbow Rumble! CU can be used to participate in rainbow rumble tournaments and events. - Crafting! CU can be used to craft items through the in-game workshop. - Opponent Selection! CU can be used to reroll opponents in Twilight Tactics to ensure you locate a good matchup. - Quests! CU can be used as an entry cost for in-game quests. - Codices! CU can be used to purchase codices in-game which can be used to craft gems.

Crypto Unicorns (CU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website