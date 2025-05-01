What is Cryptoku (CKU)

Cryptoku Exchange was formed by a group of entrepreneur with different skillsets in business development, banking, private equity, information technology, e-commerce, and fintech. As a whole we share a common goal “to offer our investors a market place that promotes crypto-assets with real world utility”. To achieve this, Cryptoku Exchange will only promote coins and/or tokens that are : A) ranked top 500 on coinmarketcap; and/or B) have been scrutinized by the Cryptoku Launchpad Program (CLP). CLP is governed by an independent board who will only entertain coins and/or tokens that has a clear underlying value from the day the coin and/or token is launched in the market. Cryptoku is committed in continuously creating products and services that are interchangeable with CKU. The products and services created by Cryptoku are customer orientated and are products and services that can be solely provided and owned by the company, or by our vendors who we have a legal contracted and agreement to accept CKU in return for their products and/or services. CKU is the native token from Cryptoku. Permitted by the laws of Indonesia, the following products & services provided by Cryptokuwill be exchangeable with CKU.

