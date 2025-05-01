Crypton Ai Price ($CRYPTON)
The live price of Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON) today is 0.04903414 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $CRYPTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypton Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.23 USD
- Crypton Ai price change within the day is -4.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $CRYPTON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $CRYPTON price information.
During today, the price change of Crypton Ai to USD was $ -0.00240753195077382.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypton Ai to USD was $ -0.0207584413.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypton Ai to USD was $ -0.0059652777.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypton Ai to USD was $ -0.11636595895503266.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00240753195077382
|-4.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0207584413
|-42.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0059652777
|-12.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.11636595895503266
|-70.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypton Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.27%
-4.68%
-7.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Purpose: Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton! FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES: FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity. FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $CRYPTON to VND
₫1,290.3333941
|1 $CRYPTON to AUD
A$0.0764932584
|1 $CRYPTON to GBP
￡0.036775605
|1 $CRYPTON to EUR
€0.0431500432
|1 $CRYPTON to USD
$0.04903414
|1 $CRYPTON to MYR
RM0.2113371434
|1 $CRYPTON to TRY
₺1.885362683
|1 $CRYPTON to JPY
¥7.08543323
|1 $CRYPTON to RUB
₽4.008540945
|1 $CRYPTON to INR
₹4.1487785854
|1 $CRYPTON to IDR
Rp817.2353397724
|1 $CRYPTON to KRW
₩70.0487013798
|1 $CRYPTON to PHP
₱2.7380663776
|1 $CRYPTON to EGP
￡E.2.4924053362
|1 $CRYPTON to BRL
R$0.2790042566
|1 $CRYPTON to CAD
C$0.0676671132
|1 $CRYPTON to BDT
৳5.977261666
|1 $CRYPTON to NGN
₦78.7061691382
|1 $CRYPTON to UAH
₴2.039820224
|1 $CRYPTON to VES
Bs4.21693604
|1 $CRYPTON to PKR
Rs13.8237047488
|1 $CRYPTON to KZT
₸25.2359104924
|1 $CRYPTON to THB
฿1.6411726658
|1 $CRYPTON to TWD
NT$1.5725248698
|1 $CRYPTON to AED
د.إ0.1799552938
|1 $CRYPTON to CHF
Fr0.0402079948
|1 $CRYPTON to HKD
HK$0.380014585
|1 $CRYPTON to MAD
.د.م0.4540561364
|1 $CRYPTON to MXN
$0.9615594854