What is Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON)

Purpose: Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton! FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES: FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity. FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )

Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON) Resource Whitepaper Official Website