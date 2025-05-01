CryptoPunks Fraction Token Price (IPUNKS)
The live price of CryptoPunks Fraction Token (IPUNKS) today is 26.9 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IPUNKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoPunks Fraction Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.37K USD
- CryptoPunks Fraction Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CryptoPunks Fraction Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoPunks Fraction Token to USD was $ +44.8760326000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoPunks Fraction Token to USD was $ +9.1040091000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoPunks Fraction Token to USD was $ +13.419091939208902.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +44.8760326000
|+166.83%
|60 Days
|$ +9.1040091000
|+33.84%
|90 Days
|$ +13.419091939208902
|+99.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoPunks Fraction Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It is well known that the top tier of NFT has long suffered from high prices and low liquidity. To solve this problem, Gate.io creatively proposed a solution with NFT Fraction Token. The top NFT anchored in this issue is: CryptoPunks The CryptoPunks are 24x24 pixel art images, generated algorithmically. Most are punky-looking guys and girls, but there are a few rarer types mixed in: Apes, Zombies and even the odd Alien. The Cryptopunks are one of the earliest examples of a "Non-Fungible Token" on Ethereum, and were inspiration for the ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.
