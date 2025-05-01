a compilation of the "100 most influential" accounts on CT. *chosen by A.I. & a retardio* CT100INDEX is a degen parody of the “Forbes 100,” showcasing the 100 most influential Crypto Twitter accounts of 2024. At the heart of this project is the $CT100 memecoin – a playful answer to the question, how much are these 100 influencers actually worth? We’ve also created 100 unique “membership cards” that people can mint, each representing one of these top influencers, with attributes and an overall score, like collectible sports cards. Our tagline says it all: means nothing, worth nothing, probably nothing. But we’re betting that CT influencers, degens, and collectors will appreciate the joke and join in for the fun.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.