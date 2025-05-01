What is Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK)

At it's core Cuckadoodledoo is a foundation of crypto enthusiasts who want to stick it to bad actors in the space. This also includes a suite of products to come such as a lotto bot, DAO, and P2E metaverse game. Cuckadoodledoo is working to implement the below utilities: Feeling cucky lotto bot A lottery system in which Cuckholders can enter drawings. All entries will be split between the prize pool and the treasury. CuckadoodleDA0 The foundation for all Cuckholders to ideate, discuss, and pass proposals for the benefit of the eCucksystem. Cluck farm IP Incentivizing. Stake CUCK LP Tokens to earn a reward token for free which will be used for Cuckadoodledood NFT Minting and other future utilities. There will be a tax on buys/sells of the farm token, which will be used for CUCK buy backs and treasury. Cuckledoodledoods These will be your Avatars and all access passes to the entire eCucksystem. CUCK FIGHTS This will be our P2E game in which Cuckadoodledoods will team up as well as go at each other in the field of battle. CUCKINGHAM PALACE METAVERSE A palace within a city that will act as the foundation for our metaverse (4 football fields long worth of land already acquired).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website