Cuckadoodledoo Price (CUCK)
The live price of Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CUCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cuckadoodledoo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.45 USD
- Cuckadoodledoo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cuckadoodledoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cuckadoodledoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cuckadoodledoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cuckadoodledoo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cuckadoodledoo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At it's core Cuckadoodledoo is a foundation of crypto enthusiasts who want to stick it to bad actors in the space. This also includes a suite of products to come such as a lotto bot, DAO, and P2E metaverse game. Cuckadoodledoo is working to implement the below utilities: Feeling cucky lotto bot A lottery system in which Cuckholders can enter drawings. All entries will be split between the prize pool and the treasury. CuckadoodleDA0 The foundation for all Cuckholders to ideate, discuss, and pass proposals for the benefit of the eCucksystem. Cluck farm IP Incentivizing. Stake CUCK LP Tokens to earn a reward token for free which will be used for Cuckadoodledood NFT Minting and other future utilities. There will be a tax on buys/sells of the farm token, which will be used for CUCK buy backs and treasury. Cuckledoodledoods These will be your Avatars and all access passes to the entire eCucksystem. CUCK FIGHTS This will be our P2E game in which Cuckadoodledoods will team up as well as go at each other in the field of battle. CUCKINGHAM PALACE METAVERSE A palace within a city that will act as the foundation for our metaverse (4 football fields long worth of land already acquired).
