Curiso Price (CUR)
The live price of Curiso (CUR) today is 0.00006702 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.56K USD. CUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Curiso Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Curiso price change within the day is -1.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 978.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUR price information.
During today, the price change of Curiso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curiso to USD was $ -0.0000152584.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curiso to USD was $ -0.0000489392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curiso to USD was $ -0.0009264274139244051.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000152584
|-22.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000489392
|-73.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009264274139244051
|-93.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Curiso: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-1.67%
-33.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INFINITE CANVAS FOR YOUR THOUGHTS. Connect nodes and AI services to explore ideas in depth. Unlock richer, more accurate AI interactions with advanced guidance capabilities. Curiso allows you use any remote or local AI provider to share context and documents across the latest state of the art AI models. Avoid having to use multiple platforms and explore your thoughts in one seamless infinite canvas.
