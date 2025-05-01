CYI by Virtuals Price (CYI)
The live price of CYI by Virtuals (CYI) today is 0.00141856 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. CYI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CYI by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CYI by Virtuals price change within the day is +7.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CYI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CYI price information.
During today, the price change of CYI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CYI by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0010719415.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CYI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0004892863.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CYI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000346836963984443.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010719415
|+75.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004892863
|-34.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000346836963984443
|-19.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of CYI by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.98%
+7.07%
+57.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is an AI agent on Virtuals like Luna and Aixbt. It has over $3m market cap and is in top 1% of virtuals tokens. The CYI token is the first defi token and supports training of the AI agent on curated defi and yield farm information daily. The AI agent is already acting autonomously in cryptotwitter and will be building capabilities over next few weeks. We anticipate in early 2025 the AI agent will be controlling its own wallet and capable to provide yield farming revenue to holders.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CYI to VND
₫37.3294064
|1 CYI to AUD
A$0.002198768
|1 CYI to GBP
￡0.00106392
|1 CYI to EUR
€0.0012483328
|1 CYI to USD
$0.00141856
|1 CYI to MYR
RM0.0061139936
|1 CYI to TRY
₺0.05461456
|1 CYI to JPY
¥0.202995936
|1 CYI to RUB
₽0.116463776
|1 CYI to INR
₹0.120010176
|1 CYI to IDR
Rp23.6426572096
|1 CYI to KRW
₩2.0265122592
|1 CYI to PHP
₱0.0791698336
|1 CYI to EGP
￡E.0.0721905184
|1 CYI to BRL
R$0.0080432352
|1 CYI to CAD
C$0.0019434272
|1 CYI to BDT
৳0.1723975968
|1 CYI to NGN
₦2.2806330976
|1 CYI to UAH
₴0.0588844256
|1 CYI to VES
Bs0.12199616
|1 CYI to PKR
Rs0.3987997728
|1 CYI to KZT
₸0.7244869632
|1 CYI to THB
฿0.0475075744
|1 CYI to TWD
NT$0.0455074048
|1 CYI to AED
د.إ0.0052061152
|1 CYI to CHF
Fr0.0011632192
|1 CYI to HKD
HK$0.01099384
|1 CYI to MAD
.د.م0.0131358656
|1 CYI to MXN
$0.0278179616