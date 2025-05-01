Dappad Price (APPA)
The live price of Dappad (APPA) today is 0.00172396 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. APPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dappad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dappad price change within the day is +1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Dappad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dappad to USD was $ -0.0000920355.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dappad to USD was $ -0.0005458779.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dappad to USD was $ -0.003223786941161347.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000920355
|-5.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005458779
|-31.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003223786941161347
|-65.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dappad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+1.81%
+3.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dappad Launchpad, a connective link that bridges the gap between Layer 2 projects and early investors, boasts a versatile multichain capability. This unique feature empowers the Launchpad to facilitate token launches across various blockchain networks, enhancing accessibility for a diverse range of projects. Through the introduction of an account abstraction model, Dappad Launchpad ensures streamlined user experiences, fostering more straightforward interactions without compromising on security. Our mission is to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly journey from project initiation to success. By supporting multichain functionality, we aim to cater to a broader spectrum of projects and investors, promoting success stories across different blockchain ecosystems.
