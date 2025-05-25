DeFi Growth Index Price (DGI)
The live price of DeFi Growth Index (DGI) today is 1.12 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 175.60K USD. DGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFi Growth Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFi Growth Index price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 156.91K USD
During today, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.00039727.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.5214995520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.3558552480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00039727
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5214995520
|+46.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3558552480
|+31.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFi Growth Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.04%
-1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The DeFi Growth Index tracks the performance of early-stage DeFi projects that demonstrate innovative mechanisms and established market demand, with strong potential for significant growth in user base, transaction volume, and/or Total Value Locked (TVL) as relevant. This is achieved through a curated portfolio of tokens native to these projects. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DGI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Today in DeFi on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
