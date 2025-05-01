Defi Shopping Stake Price (DSS)
The live price of Defi Shopping Stake (DSS) today is 0.0125222 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DSS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Defi Shopping Stake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Defi Shopping Stake price change within the day is +0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Defi Shopping Stake to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Defi Shopping Stake to USD was $ +0.0081683061.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Defi Shopping Stake to USD was $ -0.0018831548.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Defi Shopping Stake to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0081683061
|+65.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018831548
|-15.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Defi Shopping Stake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
+0.62%
+92.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DSS is a Defi-oriented enhancement of the Loyalty program system which each wallet address used for payment will automatically be used for bonus recognition after each order is completed. The customer's rewards points will be recognized with the smart contract and available for Spending at any time.
