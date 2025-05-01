Defina Finance Price (FINA)
The live price of Defina Finance (FINA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.50K USD. FINA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Defina Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Defina Finance price change within the day is +0.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 58.89M USD
During today, the price change of Defina Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Defina Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Defina Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Defina Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Defina Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.25%
-18.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FINA is BEP-20 governance and utility token for the Defina Metaverse ecosystem. There are multiple use cases for $FINA and it plays a very important role in both gaming and community governance. Utility: Game Currency: Buying Mystery Boxes to mint your own heroes. Buying and Selling Hero NFTs in the secondary marketplace. Purchasing in-game assets such as consumables (Breakthrough Potions, Rebirth Crystals, Stamina Potions). Enhancing heroes by using Rebirth and Resonance. Staking in the PVP Mining Pools to increase yield. Governance The Defina team is planning to adopt a governance system to allow Defina Finance to become a decentralized autonomous organization. $FINA will be the governance token for the community to do proposal votings. The Defina team will start with a centralized operation first, and gradually pivot to a decentralized project to ensure the project starts off strong. Defi Rewards In order to increase the liquidity of $FINA on the decentralized exchange (DEX), a proportion of our reserved tokens will be rewarded to the liquidity providers.
