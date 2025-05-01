DeFiner Price (FIN)
The live price of DeFiner (FIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.86K USD. FIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFiner Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFiner price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.12M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIN price information.
During today, the price change of DeFiner to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFiner to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFiner to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFiner to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFiner: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.33%
-0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FIN to VND
₫--
|1 FIN to AUD
A$--
|1 FIN to GBP
￡--
|1 FIN to EUR
€--
|1 FIN to USD
$--
|1 FIN to MYR
RM--
|1 FIN to TRY
₺--
|1 FIN to JPY
¥--
|1 FIN to RUB
₽--
|1 FIN to INR
₹--
|1 FIN to IDR
Rp--
|1 FIN to KRW
₩--
|1 FIN to PHP
₱--
|1 FIN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FIN to BRL
R$--
|1 FIN to CAD
C$--
|1 FIN to BDT
৳--
|1 FIN to NGN
₦--
|1 FIN to UAH
₴--
|1 FIN to VES
Bs--
|1 FIN to PKR
Rs--
|1 FIN to KZT
₸--
|1 FIN to THB
฿--
|1 FIN to TWD
NT$--
|1 FIN to AED
د.إ--
|1 FIN to CHF
Fr--
|1 FIN to HKD
HK$--
|1 FIN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FIN to MXN
$--