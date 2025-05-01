DefiPlaza Price (DFP2)
The live price of DefiPlaza (DFP2) today is 0.01052582 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 699.53K USD. DFP2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DefiPlaza Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DefiPlaza price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 66.46M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DFP2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DFP2 price information.
During today, the price change of DefiPlaza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DefiPlaza to USD was $ +0.0036317489.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DefiPlaza to USD was $ +0.0007368252.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DefiPlaza to USD was $ -0.000283451550100143.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0036317489
|+34.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007368252
|+7.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000283451550100143
|-2.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of DefiPlaza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-0.03%
-24.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DFP2 to VND
₫276.9869533
|1 DFP2 to AUD
A$0.016315021
|1 DFP2 to GBP
￡0.007894365
|1 DFP2 to EUR
€0.0092627216
|1 DFP2 to USD
$0.01052582
|1 DFP2 to MYR
RM0.0453662842
|1 DFP2 to TRY
₺0.40524407
|1 DFP2 to JPY
¥1.5060343256
|1 DFP2 to RUB
₽0.8639593056
|1 DFP2 to INR
₹0.8906948884
|1 DFP2 to IDR
Rp175.4302631612
|1 DFP2 to KRW
₩15.0368706774
|1 DFP2 to PHP
₱0.5874460142
|1 DFP2 to EGP
￡E.0.5355537216
|1 DFP2 to BRL
R$0.0596813994
|1 DFP2 to CAD
C$0.0144203734
|1 DFP2 to BDT
৳1.2792029046
|1 DFP2 to NGN
₦16.9224660722
|1 DFP2 to UAH
₴0.4369267882
|1 DFP2 to VES
Bs0.90522052
|1 DFP2 to PKR
Rs2.9591237766
|1 DFP2 to KZT
₸5.3757467904
|1 DFP2 to THB
฿0.3527202282
|1 DFP2 to TWD
NT$0.3377735638
|1 DFP2 to AED
د.إ0.0386297594
|1 DFP2 to CHF
Fr0.0086311724
|1 DFP2 to HKD
HK$0.081575105
|1 DFP2 to MAD
.د.م0.0974690932
|1 DFP2 to MXN
$0.2064113302