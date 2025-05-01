Degen Spartan AI Price (DEGENAI)
The live price of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) today is 0.0046577 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.66M USD. DEGENAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Degen Spartan AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Degen Spartan AI price change within the day is -3.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
During today, the price change of Degen Spartan AI to USD was $ -0.000174065207597828.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degen Spartan AI to USD was $ +0.0022449256.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degen Spartan AI to USD was $ -0.0008024364.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degen Spartan AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000174065207597828
|-3.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0022449256
|+48.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008024364
|-17.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degen Spartan AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.33%
-3.60%
+3.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Degen Spartan AI is an AI Agent trained on the tweets and knowledge graph of the former CT Influencer Degen Spartan. The project is the first AI Agent to use the ai16z/eliza stack now powering multiple AI agents rampant across cyberspace. Degen Spartan is wholly autonomous across X, Discord, and Telegram with the ability to think and answer on his own behalf. The degenai token is the meme coin associated with the project and is used to verify ownership in channels. Only verified holders will be able to influence the Ai Agent to act on their behalf.
