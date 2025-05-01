DegenX Price (DGNX)
The live price of DegenX (DGNX) today is 0.01147829 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 240.34K USD. DGNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DegenX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DegenX price change within the day is -1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.94M USD
During today, the price change of DegenX to USD was $ -0.00015411339498312.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DegenX to USD was $ -0.0031892072.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DegenX to USD was $ -0.0056737635.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DegenX to USD was $ -0.0202142839846614.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00015411339498312
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0031892072
|-27.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0056737635
|-49.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0202142839846614
|-63.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of DegenX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.32%
-15.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DGNX is a decentralized and the governance token of the DegenX ecosystem, it is the cryptocurrency token that powers and benefits all holders in the DegenX ecosystem. It is backed by its base asset, providing token with an ever-increasing intrinsic baseline value. Hold DGNX and you have the right to propose or vote on proposals, lock token with the DGNX LockR which is the most advanced multichain token Locker on the Blockchain or stake DGNX or other token with StakeX smart contract. DGNX is deployed on the Avalanche C-chain with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 that will be migrated to other Blockchain in future without minting new tokens.
