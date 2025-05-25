DELI FM Price (DELIFM)
The live price of DELI FM (DELIFM) today is 0.00088411 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 791.88K USD. DELIFM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DELI FM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DELI FM price change within the day is -9.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 899.80M USD
During today, the price change of DELI FM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DELI FM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DELI FM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DELI FM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DELI FM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.70%
-9.98%
+5.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DELI FM is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project centered around a 24/7 AI-generated radio livestream. The radio show originated on the Radix chain, partially funded by Dan Hughes, founder and lead developer of the Radix DLT ecosystem. The stream is hosted by a fictional character named Buzz Shipmann, an anthropomorphic cardboard box who delivers surreal news, fictional advertisements, and music from the imaginary town of Deliverance, Kansas. $DELIFM is the native token associated with this project and is used to engage the community through gamified experiences, token-gated content, and upcoming utility integrations such as NFT airdrops and listener rewards. The stream operates autonomously via a complex automation stack, combining AI-generated content, dynamic overlays, and scheduled interactions. The project serves both as a crypto-native news/entertainment channel and a satirical commentary on the digital finance ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
