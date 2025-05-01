Deq Staked AVAIL Price (STAVAIL)
The live price of Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) today is 0.03535058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.09M USD. STAVAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Deq Staked AVAIL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Deq Staked AVAIL price change within the day is -3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.74M USD
During today, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.00117679710469379.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ +0.0058323189.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.0176335162.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.0786335010998599.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00117679710469379
|-3.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0058323189
|+16.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0176335162
|-49.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0786335010998599
|-68.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Deq Staked AVAIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-3.22%
+7.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deq is a decentralized finance application that offers native liquid staking for Avail tokens on the Ethereum L1 chain. It allows users to mint stAVAIL tokens using Avail ERC20 tokens, which accrue staking rewards from the Avail data availability chain. stAVAIL tokens are an yield-bearing asset that can then be seamlessly used in other decentralized finance applications such as lending and options markets as a non-rebasing token.
