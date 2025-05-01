Derby Stars RUN Price (DSRUN)
The live price of Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 155.95K USD. DSRUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Derby Stars RUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Derby Stars RUN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 243.80M USD
During today, the price change of Derby Stars RUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Derby Stars RUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Derby Stars RUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Derby Stars RUN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-76.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-92.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Derby Stars RUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.
