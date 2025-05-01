DEVAI Price (0XDEV)
The live price of DEVAI (0XDEV) today is 0.02848427 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.82K USD. 0XDEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEVAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DEVAI price change within the day is +1.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 836.31K USD
During today, the price change of DEVAI to USD was $ +0.00047857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEVAI to USD was $ -0.0005328011.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEVAI to USD was $ -0.0102571229.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEVAI to USD was $ -0.032736847482600174.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00047857
|+1.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005328011
|-1.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0102571229
|-36.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.032736847482600174
|-53.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of DEVAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.71%
+0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation. ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise. To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications. Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
