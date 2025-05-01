dexie bucks Price (DBX)
The live price of dexie bucks (DBX) today is 0.05265 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 508.70K USD. DBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dexie bucks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- dexie bucks price change within the day is -1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DBX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DBX price information.
During today, the price change of dexie bucks to USD was $ -0.00057059341968384.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dexie bucks to USD was $ -0.0037299681.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dexie bucks to USD was $ -0.0159152210.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dexie bucks to USD was $ -0.03295420406396509.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00057059341968384
|-1.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0037299681
|-7.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0159152210
|-30.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03295420406396509
|-38.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of dexie bucks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-1.07%
+0.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dexie is the leading decentralized exchange in the Chia ecosystem. It’s based on offers (partially signed transactions), enabling trustless limit order books and making dexie a fully non-custodial platform for trading the "One Market" on Chia. Every DBX token holder is a member of dexie, can make proposals and has control over treasury decisions. Voting power is proportional to the amount of dexie bucks a member holds.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DBX to VND
₫1,385.48475
|1 DBX to AUD
A$0.0816075
|1 DBX to GBP
￡0.0394875
|1 DBX to EUR
€0.046332
|1 DBX to USD
$0.05265
|1 DBX to MYR
RM0.2269215
|1 DBX to TRY
₺2.027025
|1 DBX to JPY
¥7.533162
|1 DBX to RUB
₽4.321512
|1 DBX to INR
₹4.455243
|1 DBX to IDR
Rp877.499649
|1 DBX to KRW
₩75.2142105
|1 DBX to PHP
₱2.9383965
|1 DBX to EGP
￡E.2.678832
|1 DBX to BRL
R$0.2985255
|1 DBX to CAD
C$0.0721305
|1 DBX to BDT
৳6.3985545
|1 DBX to NGN
₦84.6459315
|1 DBX to UAH
₴2.1855015
|1 DBX to VES
Bs4.5279
|1 DBX to PKR
Rs14.8014945
|1 DBX to KZT
₸26.889408
|1 DBX to THB
฿1.7643015
|1 DBX to TWD
NT$1.6895385
|1 DBX to AED
د.إ0.1932255
|1 DBX to CHF
Fr0.043173
|1 DBX to HKD
HK$0.4080375
|1 DBX to MAD
.د.م0.487539
|1 DBX to MXN
$1.0324665