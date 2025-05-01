DexKit Logo

DexKit (KIT) Live Price Chart

Price of DexKit (KIT) Today

The live price of DexKit (KIT) today is 0.19437 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.94M USD. KIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DexKit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DexKit price change within the day is +1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the KIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KIT price information.

DexKit (KIT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of DexKit to USD was $ +0.0024129.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexKit to USD was $ -0.0022483944.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexKit to USD was $ -0.0463543877.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexKit to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0024129+1.26%
30 Days$ -0.0022483944-1.15%
60 Days$ -0.0463543877-23.84%
90 Days$ 0--

DexKit (KIT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of DexKit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

DexKit (KIT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is DexKit (KIT)

DexKit (KIT) is the next generation DEX. It uses technology based on ZRX protocol, Uniswap and Kyber, among others, to create an advanced trading, swapping, atomic swap, market making and decentralized erc20 and erc721 whitelabel solutions.

DexKit (KIT) Resource

