dexSHARE Price (DEXSHARE)
The live price of dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) today is 0.03967016 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 777.83 USD. DEXSHARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dexSHARE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- dexSHARE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 19.61K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEXSHARE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEXSHARE price information.
During today, the price change of dexSHARE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dexSHARE to USD was $ +0.0472966411.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dexSHARE to USD was $ -0.0269243399.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dexSHARE to USD was $ -0.03983241373040415.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0472966411
|+119.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0269243399
|-67.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03983241373040415
|-50.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of dexSHARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+11.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dexSHARE is part of a multi-token token system and can be considered a measure of value in the Money Market Protocol. dexSHARE holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the Money Market protocol. Dex Money Market is an algorithmic reserve protocol with multi step auto-compounded strategies and ETF rewards. Our protocol offers a single regulatory mechanism and protocol owned liquidity. The Money Market consists of three corresponding tokens – USDEX, dexSHARES and dexETF. Inspired by precursive projects before us (Tomb Finance, Olympus DAO, Balancer, Beefy Finance) we have developed a truly unique multi-token protocol that empowers users by simplifying the advanced trading strategies employed by experienced investors and promotes growth through a low-risk algorithmic trading model.
