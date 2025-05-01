DeXter Price (DEXTR)
The live price of DeXter (DEXTR) today is 0.00440358 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEXTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeXter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeXter price change within the day is -6.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DeXter to USD was $ -0.000288147602015435.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeXter to USD was $ +0.0013893845.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeXter to USD was $ +0.0006434669.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeXter to USD was $ -0.0020198079860932045.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000288147602015435
|-6.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013893845
|+31.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006434669
|+14.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0020198079860932045
|-31.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeXter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.14%
-19.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Governance token for the first orderbook exchange on Radix built entirely by community contributors
|1 DEXTR to VND
₫115.8802077
|1 DEXTR to AUD
A$0.0068695848
|1 DEXTR to GBP
￡0.003302685
|1 DEXTR to EUR
€0.0038751504
|1 DEXTR to USD
$0.00440358
|1 DEXTR to MYR
RM0.0189794298
|1 DEXTR to TRY
₺0.169317651
|1 DEXTR to JPY
¥0.6360530952
|1 DEXTR to RUB
₽0.3603449514
|1 DEXTR to INR
₹0.3728070828
|1 DEXTR to IDR
Rp73.3929706428
|1 DEXTR to KRW
₩6.2908222806
|1 DEXTR to PHP
₱0.2458959072
|1 DEXTR to EGP
￡E.0.2240101146
|1 DEXTR to BRL
R$0.0250563702
|1 DEXTR to CAD
C$0.0060769404
|1 DEXTR to BDT
৳0.536796402
|1 DEXTR to NGN
₦7.0683183654
|1 DEXTR to UAH
₴0.183188928
|1 DEXTR to VES
Bs0.37870788
|1 DEXTR to PKR
Rs1.2414572736
|1 DEXTR to KZT
₸2.2663464828
|1 DEXTR to THB
฿0.1474318584
|1 DEXTR to TWD
NT$0.1412228106
|1 DEXTR to AED
د.إ0.0161611386
|1 DEXTR to CHF
Fr0.0036109356
|1 DEXTR to HKD
HK$0.034127745
|1 DEXTR to MAD
.د.م0.0407771508
|1 DEXTR to MXN
$0.0864422754