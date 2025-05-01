DexTools Price (DEXT)
The live price of DexTools (DEXT) today is 0.224239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.61M USD. DEXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DexTools Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DexTools price change within the day is -2.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEXT price information.
During today, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ -0.0059652960567211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ -0.0469194768.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ -0.0650483254.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0059652960567211
|-2.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0469194768
|-20.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0650483254
|-29.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DexTools: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-2.59%
-1.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DexTools is a trading assistant focused on Decentraliced exchanges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEXT to VND
₫5,900.849285
|1 DEXT to AUD
A$0.34981284
|1 DEXT to GBP
￡0.16817925
|1 DEXT to EUR
€0.19733032
|1 DEXT to USD
$0.224239
|1 DEXT to MYR
RM0.96647009
|1 DEXT to TRY
₺8.63768628
|1 DEXT to JPY
¥32.05944983
|1 DEXT to RUB
₽18.387598
|1 DEXT to INR
₹18.95940745
|1 DEXT to IDR
Rp3,737.31517174
|1 DEXT to KRW
₩319.4284555
|1 DEXT to PHP
₱12.50580903
|1 DEXT to EGP
￡E.11.39806837
|1 DEXT to BRL
R$1.27143513
|1 DEXT to CAD
C$0.30720743
|1 DEXT to BDT
৳27.25176567
|1 DEXT to NGN
₦359.35645184
|1 DEXT to UAH
₴9.30816089
|1 DEXT to VES
Bs19.284554
|1 DEXT to PKR
Rs63.04031007
|1 DEXT to KZT
₸114.52334208
|1 DEXT to THB
฿7.49406738
|1 DEXT to TWD
NT$7.18461756
|1 DEXT to AED
د.إ0.82295713
|1 DEXT to CHF
Fr0.18387598
|1 DEXT to HKD
HK$1.73785225
|1 DEXT to MAD
.د.م2.07645314
|1 DEXT to MXN
$4.39732679