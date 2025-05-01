What is DiamondShell (DSHELL)

DiamondShell is an RWA investment platform with its own native token #DShell. In a few words, it is a new-age protocol that allows you to make direct short-term (2-24 weeks) investments in real-world trade deals and receive a share of the profits (Trade Financing). For a long time, the worlds of crypto and the real sector did not intersect and existed independently of each other. DiamondShell is here to establish the much needed connection between the two. The platform attracts crypto capital to finance real-world deals. Our focus is on purchase and sales international transactions (import and export). Operations of this kind are highly profitable and inaccessible to ordinary investors unless they establish a company, obtain a license, arrange logistics, and undergo other complex processes. Our goal is to let investors earn more than they could by staking or performing similar activities. We strive to give them the opportunity to profit from actual deals with physical goods by providing capital to scheduled transactions (trade finance).

DiamondShell (DSHELL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website