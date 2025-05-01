DIGG Price (DIGG)
The live price of DIGG (DIGG) today is 542.39 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 136.91K USD. DIGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DIGG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DIGG price change within the day is +1.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 252.42 USD
During today, the price change of DIGG to USD was $ +10.23.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIGG to USD was $ +59.8610350670.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIGG to USD was $ +20.2635819220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIGG to USD was $ -128.7155260266338.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +10.23
|+1.92%
|30 Days
|$ +59.8610350670
|+11.04%
|60 Days
|$ +20.2635819220
|+3.74%
|90 Days
|$ -128.7155260266338
|-19.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of DIGG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.92%
+1.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At launch, DIGG was a rebase token pegged to the BTC price. However, over a series of governance actions within BadgerDAO, DIGG has ceased to be a rebase token, and is now freely floating. Primary liquidity for DIGG is now on the Balancer AMM, primarily the DIGG / WBTC / graviAURA pool [link: https://app.balancer.fi/#/pool/0x8eb6c82c3081bbbd45dcac5afa631aac53478b7c000100000000000000000270]
