DigiFinex Price (DFT)
The live price of DigiFinex (DFT) today is 0.00788917 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DigiFinex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DigiFinex price change within the day is +1.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DigiFinex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DigiFinex to USD was $ +0.0006344312.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DigiFinex to USD was $ -0.0015872773.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DigiFinex to USD was $ -0.004892640425344084.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006344312
|+8.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015872773
|-20.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004892640425344084
|-38.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of DigiFinex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+1.01%
+2.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DFT (DigiFinex Token) is DigiFinex digital currency exchange platform, DFT's current token supply is 2.1 Billion. After several token burns, DFT's circulating supply reaches 137,996,103.8958. DFT application scenarios will be reflected in the fee deduction discount, bonus transaction, VIP level privileges, identity brand licensing and other aspects. DFT plays an important role in driving the DigiFinex Ecosystem.
