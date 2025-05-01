Dimes Price (DIME)
The live price of Dimes (DIME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 751.97K USD. DIME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dimes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dimes price change within the day is -2.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Dimes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dimes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dimes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dimes to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dimes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-2.01%
-2.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$dime is the currency of culture & connection Value creation eats value extraction. Actions dominate words. We empower through technology and community, where actions outweigh words and transparency isn't optional. * With humility as our foundation. * With $DIME as our tool. * With Base as our canvas. We are artists, creators, entrepreneurs, dreamers—connected through tokenization. We Build on Base one connection at a time.
