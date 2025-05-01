What is Dog Collar (COLLAR)

Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a stand-alone project and a fully community-organized token experience. This ERC-20 token, like many others, began its life as someone’s experiment or training exercise. Dog Collar, simplistic in its code and born out of an apparent coding tutorial, is as basic a token as one can expect. After creation, Dog Collar was left cast aside and overshadowed for weeks by other projects on ShibSwap. As the second token to be launched on ShibaSwap, (with half the supply burned to the Shib token contract), community members decided to revitalize this underdog and prove gimmicks, fancy code, and “to the moon” marketing pushes are not necessary. The fundamentals of Dog Collar are, and always have been, the community itself. The community infuses purpose, utility, and direction to Dog Collar. The community holds the intrinsic value, not the token. Tokens are simply an object to focus the power, talent, and tremendous ability of the community. To that end, there will be no hidden roadmap, secret plans, or other opportunities for “insiders” to buy. All future developments, roadmaps, and opportunities will be planned in the open with input from all who wish to contribute. To our future -- together. #collarcrew

