Doge Killer Price (LEASH)
The live price of Doge Killer (LEASH) today is 142.95 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.37M USD. LEASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doge Killer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Doge Killer price change within the day is -1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 107.53K USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEASH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEASH price information.
During today, the price change of Doge Killer to USD was $ -2.2239999130567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doge Killer to USD was $ +2.0526333450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doge Killer to USD was $ -0.4148409000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doge Killer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.2239999130567
|-1.53%
|30 Days
|$ +2.0526333450
|+1.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4148409000
|-0.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Doge Killer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-1.53%
-8.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LEASH is the second token in the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. It was originally envisioned to be a rebase token tied to the price of DogeCoin. Later, it was decided that Leash would turn off the rebase function (the keys to allow rebase were burnt to ensure this) and continue as a simple ERC-20 Token. Though simple, the fact that LEASH’s tokenomics are the polar opposite of SHIB makes it even more intriguing. SHIB was made to have an enormous supply of (1 quadrillion tokens) with half locked away, whereas the supply of Leash is only 107,647 minted tokens.
|1 LEASH to VND
₫3,761,729.25
|1 LEASH to AUD
A$221.5725
|1 LEASH to GBP
￡107.2125
|1 LEASH to EUR
€125.796
|1 LEASH to USD
$142.95
|1 LEASH to MYR
RM616.1145
|1 LEASH to TRY
₺5,506.434
|1 LEASH to JPY
¥20,444.709
|1 LEASH to RUB
₽11,723.3295
|1 LEASH to INR
₹12,086.4225
|1 LEASH to IDR
Rp2,382,499.047
|1 LEASH to KRW
₩203,632.275
|1 LEASH to PHP
₱7,972.3215
|1 LEASH to EGP
￡E.7,267.578
|1 LEASH to BRL
R$810.5265
|1 LEASH to CAD
C$195.8415
|1 LEASH to BDT
৳17,372.7135
|1 LEASH to NGN
₦229,085.952
|1 LEASH to UAH
₴5,933.8545
|1 LEASH to VES
Bs12,293.7
|1 LEASH to PKR
Rs40,187.5335
|1 LEASH to KZT
₸73,007.424
|1 LEASH to THB
฿4,777.389
|1 LEASH to TWD
NT$4,580.118
|1 LEASH to AED
د.إ524.6265
|1 LEASH to CHF
Fr117.219
|1 LEASH to HKD
HK$1,107.8625
|1 LEASH to MAD
.د.م1,323.717
|1 LEASH to MXN
$2,803.2495