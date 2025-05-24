What is DogPad Finance (DOGPAD)

The main utility and $DOGPAD “burner” is the LaunchPad, where Shibarium projects can launch their ICOs. But this isn’t all, as DogPad will have a whole ecosystem of utilities for the creation of new tokens on Shibarium: Launchpad: Create ICOs for projects Contract Creation: Deploy contracts without code knowledge Telegram Bot Deployer: Deploy contracts without code knowledge through our telegram bot Farming Pools: Create farming pools for your token, where holders can add liquidity and generate income from holding liquidity tokens Bridge: A simple and known bridge where you can bridge your $BONE from the Ethereum chain to the Shibarium chain, paying a low 0.5% fee which is stored in $DOGPAD’s treasury Locker: One of the fastest utilities to build, and with the correct exposure, one of the most profitables. Team’s will pay $BONE fees to lock their Liquidity tokens or just to create Vestings. Based on the amount of tokens on a new chain, having such utility pre-launch will make us shine from the rest of projects These utilities will generates us an income, which 70% will be used to buy & burn $DOGPAD monthly

DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website