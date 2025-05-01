DollarSqueeze Price (DSQ)
The live price of DollarSqueeze (DSQ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DSQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DollarSqueeze Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 110.31 USD
- DollarSqueeze price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DollarSqueeze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DollarSqueeze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DollarSqueeze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DollarSqueeze to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-94.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DollarSqueeze: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-23.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DollarSqueeze, a utility centric project that aims to hit 21M BTC supply. DollarSqueeze lives up to its name by gradually reducing the token supply to 21 million and aiming to surpass the pivotal "one dollar" threshold. Once this milestone is achieved, the project plans to establish an official company in Dubai, allowing it to tap into a crypto-friendly environment and expand its network. We aim to lower the supply from 100 million to 21 million token supply. Currently, we are at a token supply of 81 million and will continue till it reaches 21 Million where we will renounce the contract and set taxes to zero. To support the rate of the burns, we use 75% of the revenue of all our utilities and future utilities to buy tokens and burn that (some might be used for staking). Dollarsqueeze has a unique way of working because the mission is to release utilities which stand out compared to other utilities in the space. DollarSqueeze will host regular lottery events, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the chart. The lottery prizes will be funded directly from the developer's personal resources.
