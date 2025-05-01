Donut Price (DONUT)
The live price of Donut (DONUT) today is 0.00192953 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 429.17K USD. DONUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Donut Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Donut price change within the day is -6.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 222.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DONUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DONUT price information.
During today, the price change of Donut to USD was $ -0.000132133925644352.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Donut to USD was $ +0.0002325062.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Donut to USD was $ -0.0000197516.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Donut to USD was $ -0.0012794702017401142.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000132133925644352
|-6.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002325062
|+12.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000197516
|-1.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0012794702017401142
|-39.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Donut: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.40%
+10.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Donut (DONUT) is the native token of r/EthTrader, a unique Ethereum-focused community on Reddit. It powers a SocialFi ecosystem by incentivizing contributions, promoting engagement, and enabling decentralized governance. Donuts are distributed based on user activity, such as posting, commenting, and participating in governance, creating a fair and transparent reward system for contributors. Additionally, DONUT holders have the ability to influence subreddit policies and ecosystem changes. The token also supports initiatives such as tipping, subreddit special memberships, and domain-based identity systems.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DONUT to VND
₫50.77558195
|1 DONUT to AUD
A$0.0029907715
|1 DONUT to GBP
￡0.0014471475
|1 DONUT to EUR
€0.0016979864
|1 DONUT to USD
$0.00192953
|1 DONUT to MYR
RM0.0083162743
|1 DONUT to TRY
₺0.074286905
|1 DONUT to JPY
¥0.2764244678
|1 DONUT to RUB
₽0.1583758224
|1 DONUT to INR
₹0.1632768286
|1 DONUT to IDR
Rp32.1588204698
|1 DONUT to KRW
₩2.7564686721
|1 DONUT to PHP
₱0.1076870693
|1 DONUT to EGP
￡E.0.0981744864
|1 DONUT to BRL
R$0.0109404351
|1 DONUT to CAD
C$0.0026434561
|1 DONUT to BDT
৳0.2344957809
|1 DONUT to NGN
₦3.1021246763
|1 DONUT to UAH
₴0.0800947903
|1 DONUT to VES
Bs0.16593958
|1 DONUT to PKR
Rs0.5424487689
|1 DONUT to KZT
₸0.9854495616
|1 DONUT to THB
฿0.0646971409
|1 DONUT to TWD
NT$0.0619186177
|1 DONUT to AED
د.إ0.0070813751
|1 DONUT to CHF
Fr0.0015822146
|1 DONUT to HKD
HK$0.0149538575
|1 DONUT to MAD
.د.م0.0178674478
|1 DONUT to MXN
$0.0378380833