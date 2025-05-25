DOODiPALS Price (DOODI)
The live price of DOODiPALS (DOODI) today is 0.00177118 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.77M USD. DOODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOODiPALS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DOODiPALS price change within the day is +0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of DOODiPALS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DOODiPALS to USD was $ -0.0004869149.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DOODiPALS to USD was $ -0.0008982939.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DOODiPALS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004869149
|-27.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008982939
|-50.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DOODiPALS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+0.74%
-6.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Doodipals $DOODI $DOODI is a meme-driven IP under the Apeiron franchise, powered by Micro-Shorts, minigames, and AI Agents. $DOOD fuels the "Doods," a fun, tight-knit community that thrives on social media trends, backed by AI integrated into games via Deep Reinforcement Learning. Apeiron’s team, who raised $27M from gaming legends like CH Kim (PUBG) and Ken Cron (World of Warcraft) plus web3 funds like Hashed and Spartan Group, won the 2024 Hong Kong ICT Digital Entertainment Grand Award. Now, they’re expanding beyond gamers with lighthearted Doodi products.
