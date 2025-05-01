Dopex Price (DPX)
The live price of Dopex (DPX) today is 2.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dopex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dopex price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DPX price information.
During today, the price change of Dopex to USD was $ +0.02405012.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dopex to USD was $ -1.8723183240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dopex to USD was $ -2.0433280780.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dopex to USD was $ -13.423740855531382.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02405012
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ -1.8723183240
|-67.34%
|60 Days
|$ -2.0433280780
|-73.50%
|90 Days
|$ -13.423740855531382
|-82.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dopex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+0.87%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. DPX is the limited supply governance token for the Dopex protocol and is used to vote on protocol and app level proposals. Apart from being a vanilla governance token, DPX also accrues fees and revenue from pools, vaults and wrappers built over the Dopex protocol after every global epoch. Dopex makes use of unique option pricing model that is calculated on-chain based on the Black-Scholes formula — using implied volatility and asset prices retrieved via Chainlink adapters — and passed through a function to determine volatility smiles based on the realized volatility of the asset. This model ensures pricing that is fair and efficient platform flow. Dopex provides solutions to low liquidity, unfair pricing, lack of composability, lack of user adoption, and unfair arbitrage opportunities during times of high volatility — all without compromising the buyer and seller experience.
