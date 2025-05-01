Drop Wireless Infrastructure Price (DWIN)
The live price of Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) today is 0.01195796 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DWIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drop Wireless Infrastructure Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Drop Wireless Infrastructure price change within the day is -32.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Drop Wireless Infrastructure to USD was $ -0.00585117063654386.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drop Wireless Infrastructure to USD was $ -0.0066947942.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drop Wireless Infrastructure to USD was $ -0.0063947702.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drop Wireless Infrastructure to USD was $ -0.01636487355021686.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00585117063654386
|-32.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0066947942
|-55.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063947702
|-53.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01636487355021686
|-57.77%
What is the project about? The goal of the project is to establish a platform dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. This platform will showcase engaging use case where participants possess a stake in ownership. What makes your project unique? The project offers a variety of communication protocols and hardware technologies, uniting engaging use cases in a comprehensive end-to-end manner. History of your project. The project's origins trace back over a decade, during which several fundamental technologies were crafted for peer-to-peer communications. Over the past few years, the project has directed its efforts towards constructing decentralized IoT networks. What’s next for your project? Having established an initial network deployment comprising more than 1200 units of its wireless nodes across 10 countries, the project is strongly dedicated to formulating engaging use cases that can deliver tangible advantages to the broader public. What can your token be used for? Our token serves as the medium for conducting transactions within a fully automated system-level framework, as well as for facilitating payments within the use case we are introducing. This token enables the extraction of minute values within the system, whether it's in the form of data or services traversing across various layers of the system.
