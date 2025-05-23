Dubbz Price (DUBBZ)
The live price of Dubbz (DUBBZ) today is 0.092872 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DUBBZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dubbz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dubbz price change within the day is -5.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DUBBZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Dubbz to USD was $ -0.00579727877913845.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dubbz to USD was $ +0.0210611499.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dubbz to USD was $ -0.0325285758.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dubbz to USD was $ +0.02342594401519195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00579727877913845
|-5.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0210611499
|+22.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0325285758
|-35.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02342594401519195
|+33.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dubbz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-5.87%
-8.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dubbz is the merging of traditional and web3 gaming... a bridge and accelerator to blockchain-based gaming. Dubbz brings blockchain-based wagering to AAA titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, Fortnite, and more. 24/7 available referees and player recordings ensure that cheating has no place on the Dubbz platform. The Dubbz web3 gaming marketplace will merge traditional AAA titles and blockchain-based games into the same platform and give blockchain games the closer to even playing field it needs to help drive adoption. Traditional gamers without exposure to Web3.0 and cryptocurrency will feel comfortable using Dubbz, there is no overwhelming interface or force feeding of web3.0 to alienate traditional gamers. Dubbz will provide a platform for game developers to list their blockchain-based games free of charge on our marketplace. The Dubbz team will work with game developers to integrate our dAPP into their game and provide monetization and exposure to their product. Players will be able to use their existing Dubbz balance in-game, eliminating the need for a player to have a separate token for each title. Sustainability is the essence of Dubbz and monetization methods will be rooted in player vs. player wagering... no token dilution or the need to constantly bring a fresh influx of players to keep the earnings valuable. The message from Dubbz to web3 game developers is simple.... “Build a good game... and Dubbz will take care of the rest.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
