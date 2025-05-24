Duet Protocol Price (DUET)
The live price of Duet Protocol (DUET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DUET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Duet Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Duet Protocol price change within the day is -7.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DUET to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Duet Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Duet Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Duet Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Duet Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Duet Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-7.83%
-7.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Duet protocol is a synthetic assets minter built on a Yield Aggregator that automates the process of yield farming, maximizes its returns, and releases additional liquidity to the users. In the short run, the receipt token holder can enhance their returns by utilizing stablecoins minted with the Duet protocol. In the long run, Duet protocol will be the reserve capital system that supplies liquidity to almost all DeFi protocols whilst generating a world of synthetic assets whose values are 100% backed by its reserves.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
