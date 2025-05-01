duk Price (DUK)
The live price of duk (DUK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.22K USD. DUK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key duk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- duk price change within the day is +1.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DUK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DUK price information.
During today, the price change of duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of duk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of duk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.34%
+1.44%
-15.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
duk was rugged twice by the original dev, a community came together and formed.
