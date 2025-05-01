Eclipse Fi Price (ECLIP)
The live price of Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) today is 0.0033324 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 267.71K USD. ECLIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eclipse Fi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Eclipse Fi price change within the day is -2.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ECLIP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ECLIP price information.
During today, the price change of Eclipse Fi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eclipse Fi to USD was $ +0.0000438597.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eclipse Fi to USD was $ -0.0007275718.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eclipse Fi to USD was $ -0.009939074229869904.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000438597
|+1.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007275718
|-21.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009939074229869904
|-74.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Eclipse Fi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-2.84%
-5.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Eclipse Fi connects you with top-tier projects building in the Cosmos and up-and-coming EVM blockchain ecosystems. Our extensive network of quality accelerators, incubators, curators and builders brings you the best startups on the market. Our platform provides builders with the tools they need to launch their innovative projects with active and long-term audiences. Our tools enable lockdrops, airdrops, liquidity bootstrapping, auctions, IDO and more. What makes your project unique? We care about our community’s privacy and are the first zero-knowledge KYC project in the world thanks to our partnership with zkMe. We believe that technical experience should not be a barrier for participation in Web3. We’re partnering with innovative wallet providers that provide seamless participation across blockchains without hurdles, empowering a whole new audience to join Web3. History of your project. We have been building since early 2022 and initially targeted the Luna ecosystem however have since partnered with Binance Labs-backed Neutron blockchain to launch the best projects within the Neutron, Cosmos, and emerging EVM L2 ecosystems. What’s next for your project? Beyond our token launch we will continue to attract and curate the best projects and provide them with the tools they need to build their initial user base. What can your token be used for? ECLIP token can be staked to receive Cosmic Essence which grants increased access and allocation in launches. Stake ECLIP to increase lockdrop and LBA vault deposit caps and earlier access to certain launch module whitelists. We intend ECLIP to be used for DAO Governance and community governance for token launches.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ECLIP to VND
₫87.692106
|1 ECLIP to AUD
A$0.005198544
|1 ECLIP to GBP
￡0.0024993
|1 ECLIP to EUR
€0.002932512
|1 ECLIP to USD
$0.0033324
|1 ECLIP to MYR
RM0.014362644
|1 ECLIP to TRY
₺0.1282974
|1 ECLIP to JPY
¥0.47803278
|1 ECLIP to RUB
₽0.273623364
|1 ECLIP to INR
₹0.28192104
|1 ECLIP to IDR
Rp55.539977784
|1 ECLIP to KRW
₩4.760566668
|1 ECLIP to PHP
₱0.185981244
|1 ECLIP to EGP
￡E.0.169585836
|1 ECLIP to BRL
R$0.018894708
|1 ECLIP to CAD
C$0.004565388
|1 ECLIP to BDT
৳0.404986572
|1 ECLIP to NGN
₦5.357532804
|1 ECLIP to UAH
₴0.138327924
|1 ECLIP to VES
Bs0.2865864
|1 ECLIP to PKR
Rs0.936837612
|1 ECLIP to KZT
₸1.701923328
|1 ECLIP to THB
฿0.111768696
|1 ECLIP to TWD
NT$0.106936716
|1 ECLIP to AED
د.إ0.012229908
|1 ECLIP to CHF
Fr0.002732568
|1 ECLIP to HKD
HK$0.0258261
|1 ECLIP to MAD
.د.م0.030858024
|1 ECLIP to MXN
$0.065348364