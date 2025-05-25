Edog Price (EDOG)
The live price of Edog (EDOG) today is 0.00001411 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.19K USD. EDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Edog price change within the day is -11.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the EDOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDOG price information.
During today, the price change of Edog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edog to USD was $ -0.0000070022.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edog to USD was $ -0.0000129386.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edog to USD was $ -0.0006611167266858203.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000070022
|-49.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000129386
|-91.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006611167266858203
|-97.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Edog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-11.00%
-11.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EDOG is a community-focused fair-launch meme coin on Aptos. EDOG is designed purely for entertainment purposes, with no intrinsic value or practical utility. Its value is driven by speculation, market trends, and community hype, similar to other memecoins in the market. EDOG was launch through uptos platform as a fair launch and then listed on Liquidswap. Its growth is fueled by the active participation and support of its token holders.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDOG to VND
₫0.36179451
|1 EDOG to AUD
A$0.0000215883
|1 EDOG to GBP
￡0.0000103003
|1 EDOG to EUR
€0.0000122757
|1 EDOG to USD
$0.00001411
|1 EDOG to MYR
RM0.0000596853
|1 EDOG to TRY
₺0.0005485968
|1 EDOG to JPY
¥0.0020113805
|1 EDOG to RUB
₽0.0011193463
|1 EDOG to INR
₹0.0012003377
|1 EDOG to IDR
Rp0.2275806133
|1 EDOG to KRW
₩0.0192759532
|1 EDOG to PHP
₱0.0007808474
|1 EDOG to EGP
￡E.0.0007038068
|1 EDOG to BRL
R$0.0000795804
|1 EDOG to CAD
C$0.0000193307
|1 EDOG to BDT
৳0.0017191624
|1 EDOG to NGN
₦0.0224323602
|1 EDOG to UAH
₴0.0005858472
|1 EDOG to VES
Bs0.00132634
|1 EDOG to PKR
Rs0.0039778912
|1 EDOG to KZT
₸0.007217265
|1 EDOG to THB
฿0.0004584339
|1 EDOG to TWD
NT$0.0004228767
|1 EDOG to AED
د.إ0.0000517837
|1 EDOG to CHF
Fr0.0000115702
|1 EDOG to HKD
HK$0.0001104813
|1 EDOG to MAD
.د.م0.0001296709
|1 EDOG to MXN
$0.0002714764