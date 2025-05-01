EDUM Price (EDUM)
The live price of EDUM (EDUM) today is 0.365649 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.37M USD. EDUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EDUM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EDUM price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.29M USD
During today, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ +0.00112122.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.0129424023.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.0184873596.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00112122
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0129424023
|-3.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0184873596
|-5.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EDUM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.31%
+0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Among the X2E models, this is a S2E (Study To Earn) project that measures/certifies learners' activities and provides appropriate rewards.
