EEG is a revolutionary Web3 application token protocol designed to empower and incentivize mass user applications in the Web3 space. It enables applications to generate and consume EEG tokens dynamically, fostering an ecosystem where user creativity and freedom are paramount. The EEG tokens are completely user-owned and are produced as rewards for application engagement and consumed for various functions and value-added services within partner applications. This consumption transfers the tokens to a 'black hole' for destruction, maintaining a dynamic balance between token creation and destruction, with no set limits. EEG stands for a new era in Web3 applications, promoting a dual-token model (governance token and utility token) that combines user incentives with value-added services, enhancing the real-life utility of Web3 technologies.

